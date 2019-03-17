Southern California Muslims host candlelight vigil tonight for New Zealand shooting victims

Muslim, Jewish and Christian faith leaders will gather for a candlelight vigil at 7 p.m. Saturday in Pasadena to remember the victims of the mass shootings in two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.
The event, co-sponsored by the Islamic Center of Southern California and the Muslim Public Affairs Council, will take place at Pasadena City Hall, on 100 Garfield Ave. The center sponsored another event on Friday to pray for those who lost their lives.
A white supremacist killed at least 49 people during their midday prayers on Friday, broadcasting the massacre live on Facebook. The terrorist attack in one of the most peaceful nations on Earth sent shockwaves through Muslim communities around the world.
Hundreds of Muslims, Jews, Christians and Sikhs gathered at the Islamic Center of Southern California on Friday for prayers, trying to make sense of the violence and calling for solidarity.
Tonight’s speakers in Pasadena will include leaders of the Islamic Center of Southern California, Jewish and Christian faith leaders, and Pasadena Police Chief John Perez, according to a press statement from the sponsors.