On Catalina Island, one of L.A.'s unofficial ‘food deserts’ parties over a humble Vons

The Catalina Vons’ grand opening in January was by far the most-attended debut in the chain’s 113-year history. Hundreds of people saw a ribbon-cutting ceremony, speeches by politicians and a song performed by preschoolers that thanked “the food” they were about to try and “the friends we have today.” Once the doors opened, adults cried or high-fived each other; children ran through the the aisles with such joy that teachers asked their students the following day at school to tone it down next time.