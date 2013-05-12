Advertisement

Msgr. Benjamin Hawkes' posthumous fall from grace

May 12, 2013 | 12:00 AM
Starting in the 1950s, Msgr. Benjamin Hawkes got churches built, hobnobbed with the rich and helped the poor. Ten years after his death, the sordid side of him was revealed. Read the full report: An L.A. church leader's posthumous fall from grace
Advertisement
Advertisement