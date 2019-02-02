Advertisement

Earthquake: 3.2 quake strikes off Humboldt County coast

By Quakebot
Feb 02, 2019 | 7:20 AM
Earthquake: 3.2 quake strikes off Humboldt County coast
A map showing the location of the epicenter of Saturday morning's quake near Petrolia, Calif.. (Bing Maps)

A shallow magnitude 3.2 earthquake was reported Saturday morning eight miles from Petrolia, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 3:18 a.m. Pacific time at a depth of 3.7 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 24 miles from Fortuna, Calif., 36 miles from Eureka, Calif. and 41 miles from Bayside, Calif.

Advertisement

In the past 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

Read more about Southern California earthquakes.

Advertisement
Advertisement