Glendale police investigate possible links between two deaths

Glendale police are investigating two early-morning deaths they believe are connected, including that of a man they say jumped onto the 134 Freeway from an overpass, a police spokeswoman said Wednesday.
Authorities received a 911 call around 3:30 a.m. about an unknown problem at a residence on Northwoods Lane, police spokeswoman Tahnee Lightfoot said.
When police arrived, they found the body of man, she said. The cause of death was not immediately known.
About 45 minutes later, Glendale police were notified the California Highway Patrol was investigating a body on the 134 Freeway. The man appeared to have jumped off the Harvey Drive overpass, officials said.
That death is being investigated as a possible suicide, Lightfoot said.
“We believe [the deaths] are connected,” she said. “Based on that 911 conversation, we believe that they knew each other.”