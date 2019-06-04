Man pleads guilty after he is caught on video punching women at downtown L.A. hot dog cart

A 30-year-old Sylmar man who was caught on video punching two women in the face at a downtown Los Angeles hot dog stand has pleaded guilty to two counts of battery.
City Atty. Mike Feuer’s office on Monday said Arka Sangbaran Oroojian was sentenced to three years of probation, 30 days in county jail and 30 days of community labor.
He was ordered to complete 24 anger management classes and not to possess weapons while on probation. He was ordered to stay 100 yards away from each victim and from the site of the altercation.
Oroojian accepted liability for the women’s injuries, including a concussion, a broken finger and facial bruising, according to the city attorney’s office. He also agreed to pay restitution to the victims and was ordered to write them a letter of apology.
Oroojian turned himself in to the Los Angeles Police Department in January as video spread of him punching the two women when they came to the defense of a hot dog vendor Oroojian had been arguing with, police said.
Oroojian punched the first woman after she told Oroojian to grab his hot dog and leave, police said.
After that punch, a second woman tripped Oroojian, causing him to fall to the ground, according to the city attorney’s office.
He then got to his feet and again punched each woman in the face, causing both to fall to the ground, authorities said. As they attempted to get up, Oroojian punched them in the face again before running away, according to the city attorney’s office.
Oroojian turned himself in to police three days later after the video went viral on social media.