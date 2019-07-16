Man shot after hitting L.A. Unified officer with vehicle, police say

A Los Angeles Unified School District police officer shot a man in South Los Angeles on Monday after the man struck the officer with his vehicle, authorities said.
The officer was driving north on Broadway near 86th Place about 11 a.m. when he initiated a traffic stop to investigate a possible altercation between two drivers, said Sgt. Juan Morales, spokesman for the Los Angeles School Police Department.
One of the drivers hit the officer with his vehicle, Morales said. The officer drew his weapon and shot the man, he said.
Both the man and the officer, an eight-year veteran of the School Police Department, were hospitalized in stable condition. Neither was identified.
A passenger in the vehicle was detained for questioning, Morales said.
The incident did not take place on a school campus, and no students were affected, he said.
alex.wigglesworth@latimes.com, Twitter: @phila_lex