Rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot dead in a struggling South L.A. he helped shine

“In our culture, there’s a narrative that says, ‘Follow the athletes, follow the entertainers,’” he told The Times in 2018. “And that’s cool, but there should be something that says, ‘Follow Elon Musk, follow [Mark] Zuckerberg.’ I think that with me being influential as an artist and young and coming from the inner city, it makes sense for me to be one of the people that’s waving that flag.”