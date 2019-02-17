Riverside woman dies after she and boyfriend swept away in flood control channel during storm

A 20-year-old Riverside woman died after she and her boyfriend were swept away in a flood control channel during a storm this week, officials said.
Emergency personnel from the Corona police and fire departments rescued James Felix, 35, also of Riverside, about 6:35 a.m. Thursday after the couple were swept from Riverside to Corona by floodwaters, Corona police said in a statement. Felix told authorities that his girlfriend, Stacie Mills-Nichols, was missing in the raging water.
Authorities later located her nearby and the couple were transported to a hospital, where Mills-Nichols was pronounced dead, officials said.
Felix told investigators that he and Mills-Nichols had been living in the flood control channel near the intersection of Indiana Avenue and La Sierra Avenue in Riverside. He said that during the storm they were swept away in neck-high waters, police said.
A witness in Corona spotted Felix in the canal and called 911, police said. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Corona Senior Det. Jesse Jurado at 951-279-3628 or email Jesse.Jurado@CoronaCA.gov.