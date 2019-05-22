Wild police chase of stolen RV ends with injuries in northern L.A. County

Authorities say a woman in a stolen recreational vehicle led them on a wild chase Tuesday evening in northern Los Angeles, smashing into a palm tree and several cars.
KABC-TV Channel 7 reports that the pursuit began about 7 p.m. in Santa Clarita after the RV failed to yield, then sped at up to 60 mph along streets into the San Fernando Valley.
The RV hit several cars and then a palm tree in a shopping mall parking lot. It kept going, with much of the front end torn apart. At one point, a large dog tumbled from the broken windshield but appeared to walk away.
Later, a second dog dangled from the window.
The RV finally stopped after rear-ending a car in Tarzana. The woman ran and was tackled.
She and another driver were injured.