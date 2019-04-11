Obama's tribute to Nipsey Hussle: 'A legacy worthy of celebration'

Here is the letter written by former President Obama about the death of Nipsey Hussle. The letter was read at the rapper’s memorial on Thursday:
I’d never met Nipsey Hussle, but I’d heard some of his music through my daughters, and after his passing, I had the chance to learn more about his transformation and his community work.
While most folks look at the Crenshaw neighborhood where he grew up and see only gangs, bullets, and despair, Nipsey saw potential. He saw hope. He saw a community that, even through its flaws, taught him to always keep going.
His choice to invest in that community rather than ignore it — to build a skills training center, and a co-working space in Crenshaw; to lift up the Eritrean-American community; to set an example for young people to follow — is a legacy worthy of celebration.
I hope his memory inspires more good work in Crenshaw and communities like it.