Suspect in Nipsey Hussle shooting charged with murder at court appearance

Eric Holder, the 29-year-old aspiring rapper who is accused of fatally shooting Nipsey Hussle on Sunday, was charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, during a court appearance Thursday afternoon.
The criminal complaint also includes allegations that he personally used a firearm and caused great bodily injury and death.
Holder was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of killing Hussle and wounding two other people in the attack.
Hussle, a celebrated rapper and community activist, was outside his shop on Slauson Avenue when a man approached and opened fire. Hussle was fatally wounded and two others were also shot. Police alleged Holder had gotten into a dispute with Hussle earlier in the day and returned with a gun and started shooting. He then fled in a waiting car, police said.
Graphic video from a surveillance camera shows a gunman walking up to Hussle and two other men in front of the shop. The gunman opens fire, and Hussle falls to the ground as the other men run from the gunfire.
Holder went by the moniker Fly Mac. His Instagram handle was “ima_god_in_da_streetz.” He sang of body bags, “38 gun blasts” and bloody homicides. Holder is also believed to be a gang member, LAPD Chief Michel Moore said. But police do not believe the shooting had anything to do with gang rivalries.
Holder was convicted in 2012 of carrying a loaded firearm and was sentenced to 180 days in jail and three years of probation, court records show.
A two-day manhunt ended Tuesday when a resident in Bellflower told authorities a man matching the description of Holder was walking down Artesia Boulevard. Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies raced to the scene and found Holder standing in a parking lot of a business.
Confronted by deputies, he offered no resistance and surrendered without incident.
The woman who drove the getaway car turned herself in to authorities Monday and is continuing to cooperate with detectives. She has not been arrested, said Josh Rubenstein, LAPD’s director of communications.
According to two sources familiar with the investigation, the woman has insisted to detectives that she never knew Holder intended to harm Hussle and was aware of the shooting only in the aftermath.
The role of the driver remains an issue of debate in the Hyde Park community where the shooting occurred.
Community activist Najee Ali is calling for the immediate arrest of the driver.