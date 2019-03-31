Rapper Nipsey Hussle shot multiple times in South L.A.; 2 other wounded

Rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot multiple times Sunday afternoon in South Los Angeles, law enforcement sources said.
The shooting occurred in the Hyde Park neighborhood, where Hussle operates a store. His condition was unknown.
The sources said two other people were also shot.
Los Angeles police had closed off the area as the investigation continued.
Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, was from South L.A. and has talked in the past about his early life in a street gang. He is a well-known community organizer who most recently was involved in the new Destination Crenshaw arts project.
He told The Times in 2018 that he managed to develop a love of music and technology.
“I grew up in gang culture,” he said. “We dealt with death, with murder. It was like living in a war zone, where people die on these blocks and everybody is a little bit immune to it. I guess they call it post-traumatic stress, when you have people that have been at war for such a long time. I think L.A. suffers from that because it’s not normal yet we embrace it like it is after a while.”