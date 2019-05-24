The L.A. architecture landmark — abandoned, trashed and left to burn

As The Times reported that day: “At times, flames from the dilapidated, boarded-up auditorium at 7600 Beverly Blvd. shot 200 feet into the night sky and could be seen from as far away as the Civic Center and the Silver Lake area. Streets were closed for four blocks in each direction from the blaze, but spectators by the hundreds walked to the scene, just east of CBS' Television City, and watched flames write the final chapter in the auditorium's uncertain recent history.”