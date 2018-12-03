Alex Villanueva, who beat long odds in historic election upset, sworn in as L.A. County sheriff

Just days after the final ballots were counted in a closely watched election that awarded him a stunning win, Alex Villanueva was sworn in as Los Angeles County sheriff on Monday, promising to steer one of the nation’s largest law enforcement agencies toward a new era of change.
Villanueva, 55, took the oath of office from Superior Court Judge Lucy Armendariz at East Los Angeles College, a short distance from the East Los Angeles sheriff’s station where he once served as a young deputy.
“We are going back to being peace officers and should be judged by how well we protect our communities,” Villanueva said before a crowd of hundreds of deputies, community leaders and elected officials who attended the event. “Our immigrant communities shouldn’t have to wonder whether we’re here to protect them or deport them.”
“Yes, the rumors are true,” he said to cheers, “there is a new sheriff in town.”
It is the first time in more than 100 years that a challenger has defeated an incumbent sheriff in Los Angeles County.
Villanueva scored 53% of the vote, with the outgoing sheriff, Jim McDonnell, taking 47%.
During his campaign for the nonpartisan seat, Villanueva promoted his status as a Democrat and promised to expel federal immigration agents from custody facilities, but adding that he would hand inmates convicted of serious crimes to immigration authorities just outside the jails.
He also spoke of “cleaning house” in the upper ranks of the department, and last week announced a massive shake-up, relieving 18 top officials of duty.
