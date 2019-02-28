Andre Previn, former L.A. Phil music director and four-time Oscar winner, dies at 89

André Previn, former music director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic and a force whose influence spread beyond the classical world, died Thursday after a short illness at his home in New York City, his manager Linda Petrikova said. He was 89.
Previn, a conductor, composer and pianist who toggled between classical, pop and jazz, led symphonies across the globe in a long and illustrious career as a conductor. He also won four Academy Awards.
Throughout his career, Previn steered multiple orchestras, serving not only as music director of the L.A. Phil as well as the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and the Houston Symphony, but also serving as principal conductor of the London Symphony and the Royal Philharmonic orchestras. He also toured globally as a guest conductor.
Previn entered the world of film at age 16. MGM hired him to arrange music for film scores, and he went on to write and arrange music for film, winning Oscars for music on “My Fair Lady,” “Gigi,” “Irma la Douce” and “Porgy and Bess.”
In 1961 Previn made Oscars history by earning three Academy Award nominations for the scores for “Bells Are Ringing” and “Elmer Gantry” as well as the “Pepe” song “Faraway Part of Town.”
He also earned 10 Grammy Awards during his career.
