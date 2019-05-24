Genevieve Waite, who made the 60s scene with John Phillips and Mick Jagger, dies

After appearing opposite Elliott Gould and Paula Prentiss in the 1972 sex comedy “Move,” Waite’s acting career stalled. A plum role as David Bowie’s ingenue girlfriend in “The Man Who Fell to Earth” — later played by Candy Clark — was scrubbed when her husband got into a fistfight with director Nic Roeg at a Manhattan cabaret. She had to settle for a song on the film’s soundtrack. She starred instead in “Space,” now retitled “Man on the Moon” Moon and produced on Broadway by Warhol, but which had the misfortune of being directed by Warhol acolyte Paul Morrissey in the manner of his underground films and was savaged by critics, and closed five days after it opened.