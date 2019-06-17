Gloria Vanderbilt, heiress, socialite and fashion entrepreneur, dies at 95

The day after her Reno divorce in 1944, Vanderbilt eloped to Mexico with Stokowski, who was 62 to her 20. The next year she came into her inheritance, which had grown to more than $4 million. Stokowski urged her to cut off financial support to her mother. She followed his advice and did not see her mother for the next 17 years. By the time they reconciled, in the 1960s, Gloria Morgan Vanderbilt was suffering from hysterical blindness. She died in 1967.