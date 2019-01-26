Michel Legrand, Academy Award-winning composer, dies at 86

"The Windmills of Your Mind" won him his first Oscar as the theme song for 1968's "The Thomas Crown Affair," sung by Noel Harrison. The song was later recorded by Dusty Springfield and many others. His songs marked some of the most memorable musical moments in French cinema, including 1964's "The Umbrellas of Cherbourg" with Catherine Deneuve and "The Young Ladies of Rochefort."