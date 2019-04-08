Seymour Cassel, beloved actor in John Cassavetes’ films, dies at 84

“John was there and we talked for a while, and I immediately loved him because there was no bull about him. After we talked, he said he had to go because he was shooting a film, and I asked if I could watch, so we went over to the set he’d built for ‘Shadows,’ ” Cassel continued. “The crew for the film was just four guys, so I started helping out and wound up staying all night, and after that I just kept coming back. John put me in the picture, I became associate producer, and I learned about filmmaking from the ground up.”