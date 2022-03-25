Jared J. Weinman

Senior Wealth Strategist

BNY Mellon Wealth Management

Asset/Investment Management

Jared Weinman joined the Los Angeles office of BNY Mellon Wealth Management in 2016 and currently services clients across the entire West Coast. His primary focus is helping entrepreneurs and their families successfully transition their businesses through effective tax and estate planning. This includes a focus on the income, transfer and property tax implications of an exit.

While at BNY Mellon Wealth Management, Weinman has grown to become a trusted advisor to his clients and is oftentimes their first call when a planning issue arises. He works collaboratively with his clients’ outside advisors, including CPAs, attorneys and bankers, to ensure their goals are met and the transaction is completed successfully. Weinman works in conjunction with his clients’ counsel to develop, model and implement strategies that meet his clients’ tax, lifestyle, charitable and legacy goals.