Managing Director, West Region Head

J.P. Morgan Private Bank

Asset/Investment Management

Olivier de Givenchy, West Region Head of J.P. Morgan Private Bank oversees the bank’s business across California, Washington, Arizona, Utah, Nevada and Colorado. He also leads the bank’s Market Leadership Team for the West, overseeing local cross lines of business committees in an effort to build or strengthen synergies between the bank’s different businesses. de Givenchy was also appointed last year to the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures board, which opened in the September 2021. He is a key driving force behind J.P. Morgan Private Bank’s expansion. Under his leadership, the Private Bank’s West Region opened new offices in Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, San Diego, Westlake Village, Manhattan Beach and Pasadena in the last five years. The Private Bank will continue to expand its footprint in California in 2022, with plans to increase advisor headcount nationally, with an emphasis on California.