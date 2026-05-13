Edd Kimber Talks ‘Chocolate Baking’ at Festival of Books

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At the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on April 18, 2026, The Great British Bake Off’s inaugural winner, Edd Kimber, captivated a live audience with a refreshing culinary demonstration. Kimber, known globally as “The Boy Who Bakes,” showcased a sophisticated no-bake white chocolate tart infused with fresh tarragon and a blueberry compote. Addressing the sweltering Southern California heat, he emphasized that summer baking should be simple and oven-free, focusing on high-quality ingredients like Valrhona chocolate and Biscoff cookies rather than striving for unattainable aesthetic perfection.



Kimber’s latest work explores the versatile world of chocolate, moving beyond dark varieties to celebrate the technical potential of white, milk, and caramelized types. During the demonstration, he shared a professional secret: roasting white chocolate for over an hour to create a “heavenly” caramelized flavor profile. He also addressed common misconceptions about white chocolate, explaining its vital role in balancing sweetness and adding creaminess to complex desserts.



The session concluded with an engaging Q&A where Kimber reflected on his time in the famous white tent sixteen years ago. He offered expert advice on sourcing bean-to-bar chocolate in the U.S. and recommended his “foolproof” salted caramel chocolate cake for home bakers. Kimber’s message remained consistent throughout the event: baking should prioritize delicious, approachable flavors and the joy of sharing food, regardless of whether every individual bake looks identical.