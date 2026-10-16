Dodgers Debate NLCS Game 4: Dodgers are swept, no three-peat

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



The Los Angeles Dodgers will not be going to the World Series. They will not win a third consecutive title. They were swept by the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS. Los Angeles Times beat writer Maddie Lee and columnists Bill Plaschke and Mirjam Swanson look at what went wrong and predict what happens next.