Lynda Murray was born in Los Angeles and grew up surrounded by the creativity and talent that is found here. As a child, she enjoyed selecting fabrics for her bedding, artwork for her walls and was continually rearranging her furniture. Realizing her lifelong passion for interiors, Murray decided to pursue her dream and study interior design at the UCLA Interior and Environmental Design program.

“I got really lucky early on in my career, designing for people that were really successful and at the top of their fields worldwide. This taught me not only about running my own business but also about living up to unbelievably high expectations,” Murray says.

Murray’s powerful clients push her to think outside the box, creating spaces that are uniquely their own. “I always tell my clients, ‘I am not living here, you are.’ It’s a collaboration where listening to my client’s needs is a key component in designing. I feel strongly that the home needs to be their sanctuary, and therefore, with my guidance, should reflect their taste and personal needs.”

Designing at a high level for many years has helped Murray garner relationships with some of the world’s best vendors, artisans and contractors. “It is one thing to design and draw something exceptionable. It’s an entirely different task to understand how to build it and have it be fully functional. I take great pride in pulling together different craftsmen and specialists in order to engineer my designs and bring them to life,” says Murray.

LMID actively supports the Harold Robinson Foundation, sending underprivileged kids to Camp Ubuntu. lm-id.com