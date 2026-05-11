Hannah Dasher’s Collard Green Dip: Easy Southern Recipe

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On Saturday, April 18, country music sensation and “Stand by Your Pan” author Hannah Dasher brought her signature Southern charm and a sizzling cast iron skillet to the Festival of Books. Known for her viral TikTok cooking series and powerhouse vocals, Dasher treated the audience to a live demonstration of her famous hot collard green dip. She opened the session with her trademark wit, joking about California’s low-carb preferences before diving into a recipe that celebrates the “fattening” soul food of her Georgia roots. She emphasized that while she is a musician first, her love for cooking is a bridge to her heritage and her fans.



The demonstration centered on a “one-pot dish” using a 10-inch cast iron skillet, a tool Dasher considers essential for any kitchen. As the bacon sizzled—releasing what she called the scent of “honky tonk grace”—she explained how her cookbook, Stand by Your Pan, was born out of the pandemic. When touring stopped, she turned to TikTok to teach her friends how to cook on a budget. Dasher emphasized that her recipes, like her songwriting, are designed to catch the reader’s attention immediately, stripping away the long, boring monologues often found in modern cookbooks.



Throughout the demonstration, Dasher fielded questions on everything from cleaning cast iron to her favorite desserts, specifically her “triple chocolate pound cake.” She shared intimate stories about inheriting her grandmother’s avocado-green Tupperware and her experiences visiting Loretta Lynn’s home. Beyond the kitchen, she reminded fans that she remains a honky-tonk singer at heart, announcing upcoming May performances in Costa Mesa and Los Angeles. The session concluded with the presentation of a bubbly, cheese-topped dip served with pork rinds, proving that Southern soul food is a universal language.



