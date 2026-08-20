Prison to A-list: Keith Corbin’s ride from jail cell to head chef of one of LA’s best restaurants.
Alta Adams chef Keith Corbin visits the L.A. Times Test Kitchen to show home cooks how he makes vegan gombo and share his journey from convicted felon to celebrated chef.
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Times General Manager of Food, Laurie Ochoa, welcomes Alta Adams chef Keith Corbin to the L.A. Times Test Kitchen. Corbin shares his difficult journey from convicted felon to celebrated chef while whipping up a bowl of vegan gumbo — or as he calls it, “gombo,” spelled closer to the West African word for “okra.” Read the full story and get the recipe for Corbin’s vegan gombo.