NBCUniversal’s Matt Strauss on Peacock, Fandoms & the Future of Streaming

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Matt Strauss, Chairman of NBCUniversal Media Group, sits down at Cannes Lions 2026 to discuss how a 100-year-old company stays culturally relevant—and how Peacock built a profitable streaming business by zagging while the rest of the market zigged. From radio to broadcast to cable to streaming, Strauss explains why disruption is core to NBCUniversal’s DNA, why he sees linear and streaming as “two sides of the same coin,” and how an ad-supported, live-and-on-demand strategy turned Peacock into a 46M+ subscriber service on the path to profitability.



A recurring theme: NBCUniversal is “creative first,” using AI to augment storytelling—scanning the Bravo library, creating personalized Olympic playlists narrated by an AI avatar of Al Michaels—rather than replace the human ingenuity that makes content great.