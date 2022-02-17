Lead Attorney

Davana Law Firm, APLC

Mariam Kuregyan launched Davana Law Firm in 2017. Her practice focuses on personal injury and property damage claims. Kuregyan is entirely focused on rendering help to those who have been injured with the utmost care and diligence. She employs her investigative skills and emotional intelligence to attain favorable results. Kuregyan utilizes her prior extensive negotiating skills in the personal injury realm. Prior to launching Davana Law Firm, Kuregyan practiced law within a multi-billion-dollar global film and production company owned by media entertainment conglomerate, Viacom Inc. Kuregyan is fluent in English, Russian, and Armenian which increases her ability to communicate more effectively and appreciate cultural diversity. While in law school, she volunteered at the YWCA Domestic Violence Legal Division in Glendale, where she helped women affected by domestic violence to obtain protective court orders and pursue immigration status through VAWA (Violence Against Women Act).

