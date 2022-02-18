Partner

The Law Office of Marshall Silberberg

Before founding the Law Office of Marshall Silberberg, attorney Marshall Silberberg served for 29 years as a defense attorney for hospitals and physicians. Eventually, he decided to pursue a different legal field and begin representing clients who had been severely injured due to the negligence of others. In 2004, he founded the Law Offices of Marshall Silberberg and began to advocate on behalf of his clients as an Orange County personal injury attorney with a unique advantage due to his years in defense. Due to his previous defense experience, he has cultivated relationships with an array of physicians and other experts who provide invaluable assistance in crafting his cases. Silberberg has tried to verdict an excess of 200 medical malpractice cases and is known for his determination and tenacious advocacy. To date, the firm as a whole has won more than $500 million on behalf of its clients.

