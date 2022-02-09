As the principal designer and licensed California architect of SUBU Design Architecture, May Sung AIA enjoys the process of working with families, corporations and individuals to create their dream space. She received her Bachelor of Art from UC Berkeley and Master of Architecture from the Graduate School of Design, Harvard University. She was also named Fulbright Fellow representing the U.S. to Hong Kong.

She has worked extensively in Southern California, ranging from Pacific Palisades to Montecito to Santa Barbara. Her portfolio of work includes urban lofts in Santa Monica, ground-up beach homes in Manhattan Beach, mountain retreats in Aspen, and family estates in Pacific Palisades and Malibu. Her recent boutique hotel work on the La Serena Villas Hotel has been recognized by the City of Palm Springs for its unique design and historical preservation. Her architectural and interior design work has appeared in national and international publications. Her project was also recently featured on NBC’s Open House series. subuda.com