David Nazarian College of Business and Economics - California State University, Northridge

The MBA program at CSUN’s David Nazarian College of Business and Economics prepares professionals to lead in today’s business environment. Our students and alumni represent diverse industries across the San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County and Ventura County regions – bringing broad perspectives and real-world experience into every learning environment.

Our graduate students view their MBA – both the degree and the program experience – as a strategic investment in leadership, analytical insight and long-term career growth.

Flexible. Relevant. Designed for Working Professionals.

Classes are held Monday through Thursday from 7-10 p.m. with occasional Saturday sessions. Most students take two courses per semester and complete the program in about two years with the flexibility to adjust their course load as career and family demands evolve.

While students benefit from the networking and engagement of in-person learning, many courses are offered in hybrid formats – reducing commute time while preserving faculty and peer interaction.

Elective offerings focus on timely, relevant topics that help differentiate students in their workplace and add career value.

Applied Learning: Small Business Consulting Program

MBA students move beyond theory through hands-on learning with the Nazarian College Small Business Consulting Program. With support from the Wells Fargo Foundation, student teams consult with and address the specific needs of small businesses and nonprofits in the region. Students gain practical consulting experience, strengthen professional networks and deliver measurable value to the community.

Recognition and Rankings

The MBA program is ranked No. 3 among California State University MBA programs by U.S. News & World Report. The program is also recognized among the Princeton Review’s Best Business Schools.

In addition, the Wall Street Journal/College Plus ranks CSUN as the second-best public university in California, the 12th-best public university in the nation, and the fifth-best university for social mobility. The university is also ranked among the top three universities nationwide for diversity. The university’s strong commitment to access and opportunity enhances the MBA experience, preparing graduates to lead in diverse and global business environments.

A Powerful Network

Located on a 365-acre campus in the heart of the San Fernando Valley, CSUN is the fourth-largest university in California with 400,000 alumni worldwide. Alumni include many prominent business leaders, including David Nazarian, for whom the college is named.

The university is also home to the award-winning Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts and the LEED Gold-certified Student Recreation Center.

CSUN Nazarian

NAME OF INSTITUTION: California State University, Northridge

NAME OF BUSINESS SCHOOL OR PROGRAM: The David Nazarian College of Business and Economics MBA Program

BUSINESS SCHOOL DEAN: Chandra Subramaniam, Ph.D.

YEAR INSTITUTION WAS FOUNDED: 1958

YEAR BUSINESS SCHOOL OR PROGRAM WAS STARTED: 1958

TOTAL MBA ENROLLMENT: 203

MBA PLATFORMS OFFERED: Part-time evening MBA

MBA AREAS OF EMPHASIS OFFERED: Selected topics in a variety of relevant functional areas

LENGTH OF PROGRAMS: 2.5 years (average)

PROGRAM CAMPUS OPTIONS: On-campus (some courses hy-flex)

PROGRAM ACCREDITATIONS: WASC, AACSB

RANKINGS:

Ranked No. 3 among CSUs MBA programs

U.S. News & World Report, 2025 Tier One – CEO Magazine Global

MBA Rankings, 2025

The Princeton Review’s Best Business Schools, 2025

TOTAL COST OF MBA: $33,000–$45,000

REQUIRED TESTING: GMAT or GRE (waivers are also available)

APPLICATION DEADLINES:

Fall 2026: May 31

Spring 2027: Nov. 1

PROGRAM CONTACT INFORMATION:

818-677-2467

mba@csun.edu

