Drucker School of Management - Claremont Graduate University

Management is one of society’s most consequential responsibilities. It shapes institutions, directs resources, and determines whether organizations serve a larger purpose or merely pursue short-term gain.

At the Peter F. Drucker and Masatoshi Ito Graduate School of Management, we prepare leaders to take that responsibility seriously. Rooted in the ideas of Peter Drucker – widely regarded as the father of modern management – our approach integrates performance with responsibility and innovation with stewardship. We believe the future of management depends not only on new technologies and tools but on disciplined thinking, sound judgment, and a clear understanding of an organization’s role in society.

Located within Claremont Graduate University and The Claremont Colleges, the Drucker School offers a transdisciplinary environment where management education is strengthened by insights from the social sciences, humanities, and technology. Small classes and close faculty mentorship foster rigorous debate, critical inquiry and applied learning.

The Drucker School MBA Options:

Flex MBA

Designed for experienced professionals, the Flex MBA enables career advancement without stepping away from responsibilities. Students move through the program at an adaptable pace, selecting in-person, online, or hybrid formats as their schedules require. Emphasizing strategic perspective, applied leadership and peer learning among accomplished professionals, the Flex MBA deepens executive judgment while immediately connecting classroom insight to real-world decision-making.

Early Career MBA

Built for emerging professionals seeking flexibility, the Early Career MBA provides broad business foundations across finance, marketing, strategy, leadership and operations. Students may choose in-person, online or hybrid courses based on what best fits their professional and personal needs. Stackable certificates and customizable concentrations allow the degree to evolve alongside career goals.

Full-Time MBA (STEM Designated)

An immersive program for early-career professionals that integrates management fundamentals with analytics and technology. Designed for students from diverse academic backgrounds – no prior STEM training required – the curriculum prepares graduates to lead in data-informed, innovation-driven environments while grounded in Drucker’s human-centered philosophy.

And more...

In addition to its MBA offerings, the Drucker School provides an MA in Management, a STEM-designated MS in Finance and doctoral pathways, including the Executive PhD and the DBA in partnership with EHL Hospitality Business School in Switzerland.

Students may also pursue dual degrees across Claremont Graduate University – pairing management with fields such as public health, information systems and technology, public policy, education or the humanities. Nearly half of our MBA students choose to earn a second degree, reflecting the School’s commitment to interdisciplinary study and the belief that the future of management demands fluency across sectors and systems.

At Drucker, management is not treated as a set of techniques but as a practice – one essential to building institutions that endure.

Ducker School of Management

NAME OF INSTITUTION: Claremont Graduate University

NAME OF SCHOOL OR PROGRAM: Drucker School of Management

SCHOOL OR PROGRAM DEAN: David Sprott, PhD

YEAR INSTITUTION WAS FOUNDED: 1925

YEAR SCHOOL OR PROGRAM WAS STARTED: 1971

TOTAL PROGRAM ENROLLMENT: 105

MBA PLATFORMS OFFERED: Flex MBA, Full-Time MBA in Management Sciences (STEM), MS in Finance (STEM), and MA in Management

SPECIALIZED MASTERS OFFERED: MA in Management, MS in Finance

PHD PROGRAMS OFFERED: Executive PhD, PhD in Management, DBA (offered in partnership with EHL Hospitality Business School)

AREAS OF EMPHASIS OFFERED: Entrepreneurship, Finance, IT Management, Leadership, Marketing

LENGTH OF PROGRAMS: MBAs: 21–36 months, Specialized Masters: 9-16 months

PROGRAM CAMPUS OPTIONS: Claremont, CA and/or online

PROGRAM ACCREDITATIONS: AACSB, WASC

TOTAL COST OF PROGRAM: Costs vary due to length; over 80% of applicants receive CGU fellowship support

REQUIRED TESTING:



No GMAT/GRE requirement for Flex MBA

GMAT/GRE required for Full-Time MBA in Management Sciences and Early Career MBA

GMAT/GRE waivers issued based on admissions criteria

APPLICATION DEADLINES:

Spring

Priority Deadline: Nov 1

Final Deadline (International): Nov 15

Final Deadline (Domestic): Dec 1

Final Deadline (Module 2): Mar 1

Summer

Priority Deadline: Feb 1

Final Deadline (International): Mar 1

Final Deadline (Domestic): Apr 1

Final Deadline (Module 2): Jun 1

Fall

Priority Deadline: Feb 1

Final Deadline (International): Jul 5

Final Deadline (Domestic): Aug 1

Final Deadline (Module 2): Oct 1

UPCOMING INFORMATION SESSIONS:

Visit cgu.edu/visit-us/ for upcoming events.

PROGRAM CONTACT INFORMATION:

Michael Mirabella, Director of Recruitment

michael.mirabella@cgu.edu | 909.607.9049

Gigi Audoma, Director of Recruitment

gigi.audoma@cgu.edu | 909.607.0441

