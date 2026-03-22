Drucker School of Management - Claremont Graduate University
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Management is one of society’s most consequential responsibilities. It shapes institutions, directs resources, and determines whether organizations serve a larger purpose or merely pursue short-term gain.
At the Peter F. Drucker and Masatoshi Ito Graduate School of Management, we prepare leaders to take that responsibility seriously. Rooted in the ideas of Peter Drucker – widely regarded as the father of modern management – our approach integrates performance with responsibility and innovation with stewardship. We believe the future of management depends not only on new technologies and tools but on disciplined thinking, sound judgment, and a clear understanding of an organization’s role in society.
Located within Claremont Graduate University and The Claremont Colleges, the Drucker School offers a transdisciplinary environment where management education is strengthened by insights from the social sciences, humanities, and technology. Small classes and close faculty mentorship foster rigorous debate, critical inquiry and applied learning.
The Drucker School MBA Options:
Flex MBA
Designed for experienced professionals, the Flex MBA enables career advancement without stepping away from responsibilities. Students move through the program at an adaptable pace, selecting in-person, online, or hybrid formats as their schedules require. Emphasizing strategic perspective, applied leadership and peer learning among accomplished professionals, the Flex MBA deepens executive judgment while immediately connecting classroom insight to real-world decision-making.
Early Career MBA
Built for emerging professionals seeking flexibility, the Early Career MBA provides broad business foundations across finance, marketing, strategy, leadership and operations. Students may choose in-person, online or hybrid courses based on what best fits their professional and personal needs. Stackable certificates and customizable concentrations allow the degree to evolve alongside career goals.
Full-Time MBA (STEM Designated)
An immersive program for early-career professionals that integrates management fundamentals with analytics and technology. Designed for students from diverse academic backgrounds – no prior STEM training required – the curriculum prepares graduates to lead in data-informed, innovation-driven environments while grounded in Drucker’s human-centered philosophy.
And more...
In addition to its MBA offerings, the Drucker School provides an MA in Management, a STEM-designated MS in Finance and doctoral pathways, including the Executive PhD and the DBA in partnership with EHL Hospitality Business School in Switzerland.
Students may also pursue dual degrees across Claremont Graduate University – pairing management with fields such as public health, information systems and technology, public policy, education or the humanities. Nearly half of our MBA students choose to earn a second degree, reflecting the School’s commitment to interdisciplinary study and the belief that the future of management demands fluency across sectors and systems.
At Drucker, management is not treated as a set of techniques but as a practice – one essential to building institutions that endure.
Ducker School of Management
NAME OF INSTITUTION: Claremont Graduate University
NAME OF SCHOOL OR PROGRAM: Drucker School of Management
SCHOOL OR PROGRAM DEAN: David Sprott, PhD
YEAR INSTITUTION WAS FOUNDED: 1925
YEAR SCHOOL OR PROGRAM WAS STARTED: 1971
TOTAL PROGRAM ENROLLMENT: 105
MBA PLATFORMS OFFERED: Flex MBA, Full-Time MBA in Management Sciences (STEM), MS in Finance (STEM), and MA in Management
SPECIALIZED MASTERS OFFERED: MA in Management, MS in Finance
PHD PROGRAMS OFFERED: Executive PhD, PhD in Management, DBA (offered in partnership with EHL Hospitality Business School)
AREAS OF EMPHASIS OFFERED: Entrepreneurship, Finance, IT Management, Leadership, Marketing
LENGTH OF PROGRAMS: MBAs: 21–36 months, Specialized Masters: 9-16 months
PROGRAM CAMPUS OPTIONS: Claremont, CA and/or online
PROGRAM ACCREDITATIONS: AACSB, WASC
TOTAL COST OF PROGRAM: Costs vary due to length; over 80% of applicants receive CGU fellowship support
REQUIRED TESTING:
- No GMAT/GRE requirement for Flex MBA
- GMAT/GRE required for Full-Time MBA in Management Sciences and Early Career MBA
- GMAT/GRE waivers issued based on admissions criteria
APPLICATION DEADLINES:
Spring
Priority Deadline: Nov 1
Final Deadline (International): Nov 15
Final Deadline (Domestic): Dec 1
Final Deadline (Module 2): Mar 1
Summer
Priority Deadline: Feb 1
Final Deadline (International): Mar 1
Final Deadline (Domestic): Apr 1
Final Deadline (Module 2): Jun 1
Fall
Priority Deadline: Feb 1
Final Deadline (International): Jul 5
Final Deadline (Domestic): Aug 1
Final Deadline (Module 2): Oct 1
UPCOMING INFORMATION SESSIONS:
Visit cgu.edu/visit-us/ for upcoming events.
PROGRAM CONTACT INFORMATION:
Michael Mirabella, Director of Recruitment
michael.mirabella@cgu.edu | 909.607.9049
Gigi Audoma, Director of Recruitment
gigi.audoma@cgu.edu | 909.607.0441