College of Business Administration - Loyola Marymount University
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For a century, Loyola Marymount University’s College of Business Administration (CBA) has shaped leaders who use business as a catalyst for positive change. As CBA celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2026, that legacy is reflected in its portfolio of graduate programs, designed to meet the evolving needs of a global economy while remaining rooted in LMU’s mission of ethical leadership.
LMU’s graduate business offerings blend rigorous academics with hands-on learning, industry engagement, and close faculty mentorship. Students benefit from intimate class sizes, personalized career support, and strong ties to the Los Angeles business community. Whether advancing their careers, switching industries, or deepening their expertise, students find programs that are flexible and future-focused.
Graduates emerge prepared to lead with purpose, equipped with the technical knowledge, values, and strategic mindset needed to make meaningful impact. As LMU CBA enters its next century, its commitment remains clear: empowering professionals to build a more innovative and socially responsible business landscape.
NAME OF INSTITUTION
Loyola Marymount University
NAME OF SCHOOL OR PROGRAM
College of Business Administration
SCHOOL OR PROGRAM DEAN
Dayle M. Smith, Ph.D.
YEAR INSTITUTION WAS FOUNDED
1911
YEAR SCHOOL OR PROGRAM WAS STARTED
College of Business Administration: 1926
MBA Program: 1974
TOTAL PROGRAM ENROLLMENT
76
PROGRAM PLATFORMS OFFERED
MBA, J.D./MBA, M.S./MBA
AREAS OF EMPHASIS OFFERED
Business Analytics
Entrepreneurship
Finance
International Business
Marketing
LENGTH OF PROGRAMS
Part-Time MBA: 21-36 months
PROGRAM CAMPUS OPTIONS
MBA core courses and select electives take place on LMU’s main campus in Westchester, near Playa Vista. Some MBA electives are offered as online synchronous courses.
PROGRAM ACCREDITATIONS
AACSB, WASC
RANKINGS
U.S. News & World Report 2025 Graduate Rankings
- International Business: No. 10
- Entrepreneurship: No. 11
- Management: No. 16
- Accounting: No. 18
- Finance: No. 20
- Marketing: No. 20
- Business Analytics: No. 24
- Part-time MBA: No. 77
The Princeton Review and Entrepreneur Magazine 2025 Top Graduate Programs
- Entrepreneurship: No. 30
TOTAL COST OF PROGRAM
$64,872–$75,684 ($1,802 per unit with 36-42 units required, depending on previous business coursework.)
REQUIRED TESTING
GMAT or GRE required. Waivers available to qualified applicants.
UPCOMING INFORMATION SESSIONS
Visit www.mba.lmu.edu to learn about our admission events.
APPLICATION DEADLINE
May 31, 2026
PROGRAM CONTACT INFORMATION
Dustin Cornwell
Senior Director
dustin.cornwell@lmu.edu
310.258.8707