College of Business Administration - Loyola Marymount University

For a century, Loyola Marymount University’s College of Business Administration (CBA) has shaped leaders who use business as a catalyst for positive change. As CBA celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2026, that legacy is reflected in its portfolio of graduate programs, designed to meet the evolving needs of a global economy while remaining rooted in LMU’s mission of ethical leadership.

LMU’s graduate business offerings blend rigorous academics with hands-on learning, industry engagement, and close faculty mentorship. Students benefit from intimate class sizes, personalized career support, and strong ties to the Los Angeles business community. Whether advancing their careers, switching industries, or deepening their expertise, students find programs that are flexible and future-focused.

Graduates emerge prepared to lead with purpose, equipped with the technical knowledge, values, and strategic mindset needed to make meaningful impact. As LMU CBA enters its next century, its commitment remains clear: empowering professionals to build a more innovative and socially responsible business landscape.

NAME OF INSTITUTION

Loyola Marymount University

NAME OF SCHOOL OR PROGRAM

College of Business Administration

SCHOOL OR PROGRAM DEAN

Dayle M. Smith, Ph.D.

YEAR INSTITUTION WAS FOUNDED

1911

YEAR SCHOOL OR PROGRAM WAS STARTED

College of Business Administration: 1926

MBA Program: 1974

TOTAL PROGRAM ENROLLMENT

76

PROGRAM PLATFORMS OFFERED

MBA, J.D./MBA, M.S./MBA

AREAS OF EMPHASIS OFFERED

Business Analytics

Entrepreneurship

Finance

International Business

Marketing

LENGTH OF PROGRAMS

Part-Time MBA: 21-36 months

PROGRAM CAMPUS OPTIONS

MBA core courses and select electives take place on LMU’s main campus in Westchester, near Playa Vista. Some MBA electives are offered as online synchronous courses.

PROGRAM ACCREDITATIONS

AACSB, WASC

RANKINGS

U.S. News & World Report 2025 Graduate Rankings



International Business: No. 10

Entrepreneurship: No. 11

Management: No. 16

Accounting: No. 18

Finance: No. 20

Marketing: No. 20

Business Analytics: No. 24

Part-time MBA: No. 77

The Princeton Review and Entrepreneur Magazine 2025 Top Graduate Programs



Entrepreneurship: No. 30

TOTAL COST OF PROGRAM

$64,872–$75,684 ($1,802 per unit with 36-42 units required, depending on previous business coursework.)

REQUIRED TESTING

GMAT or GRE required. Waivers available to qualified applicants.

UPCOMING INFORMATION SESSIONS

Visit www.mba.lmu.edu to learn about our admission events.

APPLICATION DEADLINE

May 31, 2026

PROGRAM CONTACT INFORMATION

Dustin Cornwell

Senior Director

dustin.cornwell@lmu.edu

310.258.8707

