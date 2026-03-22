School of Business & Society - University of Redlands

Transformative Business Education at University of Redlands

If you are ready to advance your career, change industries or gain greater expertise – University of Redlands’ business programs prepare working professionals to lead with purpose and impact.

Earning a degree in 24 months or less with one class weekly in-person or online, you’ll develop 21st-century skills and gain real-world experience with caring faculty who are experts in their field. Prepare personally and professionally to create transformation in your career, company and community.

A Leader in Business Education

A University of Redlands MBA provides you with the skills, knowledge and opportunities for growth that you need to succeed in business. At Redlands, you’ll develop as a purposeful and ethical innovator who is ready to tackle the complex business and organizational challenges in our rapidly evolving landscape. We’re now offering our MBA with concentrations in the most relevant, career-impacting fields:

MBA with Artificial Intelligence (AI): prepares business leaders who will implement, manage and govern AI technologies. Focusing on practical applications like generative AI, AI strategy, ethical implementation, and project management, this degree prepares professionals who will bridge the gap between technical and business goals.

MBA with Business Analytics: equips students with the tools needed to analyze data to solve business problems and support decision-making in various industries. The program introduces students to the technical skills needed to analyze large sets of data and extract actionable insights that can drive business strategy, performance, and innovation.

MBA with Finance: focuses on developing comprehensive insight into financial markets and analyzing the rationale behind a firm’s financial actions. Finance concentration courses examine the linkages between the financial structures present in the external environment and the financial arrangements internal to business.

MBA with Geographic Information Systems (GIS): guides students to harness the power of location intelligence to lead by mastering the skills to incorporate location analytics into different areas of business, identify roles that location analytics can play, and employ location intelligence to empower managers and leaders to make more effective decisions.

MBA with Healthcare Administration: combines core business management principles with specialized knowledge of the healthcare industry. This degree is designed to prepare students for leadership and administrative roles within healthcare organizations, insurance firms and other healthcare-related entities.

MBA with Human Resources Management: equips students with both broad business management skills and specialized knowledge. This degree prepares individuals for leadership roles in HR departments: managing human capital, fostering a positive workplace culture and aligning HR strategies and business goals.

MBA with Marketing: provides students with an understanding of the fundamentals of domestic and global marketing strategy. Students in the program develop critical skills for marketers, including analytical and digital competence. Learn how to focus on the customer while operating and understanding global marketing scenarios.

MBA with Organizational Leadership: focuses on developing advanced leadership skills, strategic thinking, and change management expertise. This degree is designed to prepare professionals for leadership roles where they can effectively manage teams, foster a positive organizational culture and drive innovation and growth.

Presidio MBA in Sustainable Solutions: equips students to become skilled leaders of this new world. Our unique curriculum pairs rigorous management theory and practice with an integrated look at sustainability, social justice and environmental stewardship, all within an affordable, flexible program.

Master of Science in Business Analytics (MSBA): In a data-driven economy, harnessing the power of business analytics can offer insight and make strategic, ethical decisions that will enhance both organization and career. Gain the quantitative business skills necessary in this fast-growing field.

Master of Science in Organizational Leadership (MSOL): As a 21st-century leader, learn how to make a positive impact by leading with strategy, purpose, and execution. The MSOL program develops ethical and innovative leaders ready to succeed in the private, public and non-profit sectors.

Why Choose University of Redlands?

Advance your career, change industries or gain greater expertise in your field – the Redlands MBA programs prepare working professionals to lead with purpose and impact.

Convenient online and in-person offerings

Start in May or September

$0 application fee

Strong professional connections with more than 30,000 alumni in the Redlands Network

Accredited by WSCUC and ACBSP

Ranked among the Top 10 Best Universities in the West (2025 U.S. News & World Report)

Ranked among the Top 20 Best National Universities, Masters (Washington Monthly)

Highly satisfied graduates

97% of our 2024 graduates say they were overall satisfied with the value of their business education at the University of Redlands.

90% of our 2024 graduates believe their degree will help their earning power in the next five years.

NAME OF INSTITUTION

University of Redlands

NAME OF BUSINESS SCHOOL OR PROGRAM

School of Business & Society

Jennifer Madden, Ph. D

BUSINESS SCHOOL DEAN

Jennifer Madden, Ph.D

YEAR INSTITUTION WAS FOUNDED

1907

YEAR BUSINESS SCHOOL OR PROGRAM WAS STARTED

MBA started in 1985

TOTAL MBA ENROLLMENT

219 (MBA only)

MBA PLATFORMS OFFERED

In-person

Online synchronous

Online asynchronous

MBA AREAS OF EMPHASIS OFFERED

AI (starting in Fall 2026)

Business Analytics (starting in Fall 2026)

Finance

Healthcare Administration

Human Resource Management

Location Analytics

Marketing

Organizational Leadership

Presidio MBA in Sustainable Solutions

LENGTH OF PROGRAMS

MBA: 18-24 months

MS Business Analytics: 18 months

MS Organizational Leadership: 14 months

PROGRAM CAMPUS OPTIONS

Redlands Main Campus

San Francisco Bay Area Campus

PROGRAM ACCREDITATIONS

ACBSP (Redlands MBA only)

WASC/ WSCUC

TOTAL COST OF MBA

Costs vary due to length of program and type of MBA. More than 90% of School of Business & Society students are receiving financial assistance in the form of scholarships, tuition discounts or loans.

REQUIRED TESTING

None

UPCOMING INFORMATION SESSIONS

www.redlands.edu/grad-events

MBA APPLICATION DEADLINES

Summer: April 1

Fall: June 1

Spring: October 1

PROGRAM CONTACT INFORMATION

Liz Villegas

Sr. Associate Director of Enrollment

graduateadmissions@redlands.edu

888.999.9844

