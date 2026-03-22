University of West Los Angeles (UWLA)

The University of West Los Angeles began as a private educational institution with just six students in 1966, when a visionary group of local educators resolved to address the need for educational programs geared toward the working adult. With a mission to democratize education and broaden the community’s access to top-notch legal education, UWLA was born. UWLA has been providing high-quality education to budding legal professionals ever since. In July 2002, the law school expanded by acquiring the San Fernando Valley College of Law in Chatsworth. UWLA now has campuses near LAX in West L.A. and Woodland Hills.

In 2012, UWLA opened its School of Business with a similar mission to democratize education by serving our communities with high-quality higher education for all types of students. Today, UWLA proudly offers a Master of Science in Leadership, Management, and Technology, a Bachelor of Science In Business Administration (degree-completion program) and the school’s long-standing Juris Doctor program.

UWLA is a small, private university that prides itself on its high-touch, hybrid learning environment. Students are supported by small class sizes and taught by professors who are not only scholars but also experts and professionals in their fields. The result is a practical program that prepares students for real-world work scenarios rather than purely theoretical learning.

A pioneer of online learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, UWLA has continued to refine its online coursework and added an in-person hybrid model, allowing students the best of both worlds. UWLA is also an attractive option for international students, many of whom find the affordability, the flexibility of learning options, the practical program applications and the school’s focus on technology highly appealing. With 15-month and two-year options and rolling admissions throughout five starts per year, the UWLA School of Business Master of Science program opens a world of opportunity for the right student.

There are no entry requirements or exams besides providing a documented bachelor’s degree in good standing. Students interested in the Bachelor of Science in Business Administration completion program only require proof of an associate’s degree or equivalent credits. UWLA admissions counselors will help anyone assess their candidacy and walk them through the application and financial aid process.

University of West Los Angeles (UWLA)

NAME OF INSTITUTION: University of West Los Angeles (UWLA)

NAME OF SCHOOL OR PROGRAM: UWLA School of Business

SCHOOL OR PROGRAM DEAN: Dean Talon Brown

YEAR INSTITUTION WAS FOUNDED: 1966

YEAR SCHOOL OR PROGRAM WAS STARTED: 2012

TOTAL PROGRAM ENROLLMENT: 84

PROGRAM PLATFORMS OFFERED:

Master of Science in Leadership, Management, and Technology

Also: Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (degree-completion program)

AREAS OF EMPHASIS OFFERED:

Organizational Leadership/Management, Artificial Intelligence, Digital Marketing, Business Data Analytics

UWLA also offers a degree-completion program in Business Administration, and the University welcomes transfer inquiries.

LENGTH OF PROGRAMS: 15 months or 24 months

PROGRAM CAMPUS OPTIONS:

West Los Angeles Campus: 9800 S. La Cienega Blvd., 12th Floor Inglewood, CA 90301

San Fernando Valley Campus: 21650 Oxnard Blvd., Suite 200 Woodland Hills, CA 91367

In-person, virtual and hybrid instruction are available.

PROGRAM ACCREDITATIONS: The University of West Los Angeles (UWLA) is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission.

UWLA is a private institution approved to operate by the California Bureau for Private Postsecondary Education, which has approved the School of Business’s Master of Science in Leadership, Management, and Technology degree and the Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

RANKINGS:

LA Times Studios MBA Insider 2025: Top 25 MBA Programs In Southern California

TOTAL COST OF PROGRAM: $26,820

Scholarships and grants are available through the UWLA Financial Aid Office (FinAid@uwla.edu)

REQUIRED TESTING: None

UPCOMING INFORMATION SESSIONS

Monthly virtual open houses – check uwla.edu for calendar listings.

Contact vbaskin@uwla.edu to RSVP

APPLICATION DEADLINES

Rolling admissions, five (5) term starts per year

PROGRAM CONTACT INFORMATION

Talon L. Brown, Esq., Dean, School of Business

Admissions Contact: Verdel Baskin 310.342.5291

Admissions@uwla.edu

www.uwla.edu

Financial Aid: Finaid@uwla.edu

