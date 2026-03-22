Westcliff University - College of Business
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Business doesn’t stand still, and neither should business education. At Westcliff University’s College of Business, students in bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral programs move beyond memorization to applied learning that mirrors today’s global marketplace. From artificial intelligence integrated across business functions to hands-on consulting projects and case-based instruction, programs are built to develop decision-makers, problem-solvers and innovators.
With a strong emphasis on global competency, students gain the cross-cultural insight and strategic perspective required to lead in interconnected economies. Entrepreneurship is woven throughout the curriculum, empowering graduates to launch ventures, drive innovation within organizations and create impact beyond traditional corporate ladders.
Designed for working professionals, Westcliff offers flexible formats that make it possible to advance careers without pausing them. As part of a dynamic, multi-college ecosystem-where Technology & Engineering, Law, Nursing and Education intersect-business students benefit from interdisciplinary collaboration that reflects how industries truly operate.
The result is a future-focused education grounded in real-world relevance that prepares leaders not just to adapt to change, but to shape what’s next.
Westcliff University – College of Business
NAME OF INSTITUTION: Westcliff University
NAME OF SCHOOL OR PROGRAM: College of Business
SCHOOL OR PROGRAM DEAN: Dr. Jorge Alberto Cardenas, Dean, College of Business
YEAR INSTITUTION WAS FOUNDED: 1993
YEAR SCHOOL OR PROGRAM WAS STARTED: 1993
TOTAL PROGRAM ENROLLMENT: 5,114
DEGREES OFFERED: Certificates, Bachelor’s, Master’s, and Doctoral programs
AREAS OF STUDY:
Business Administration
Strategic Leadership
Information Technology
Data Analytics
Computer Science
Engineering Management
Artificial Intelligence
Nursing
Law
Education
DELIVERY METHOD: Onsite Weekly, Onsite Weekends, or Fully Online
LENGTH OF PROGRAMS:
4 years (undergraduate)
2 years (master’s)
3 years (doctorate)
CAMPUS OPTIONS: Irvine, Santa Monica, San Francisco, Dallas, Miami, Orlando, Corona
PROGRAM ACCREDITATIONS: WSCUC, ACBSP
RANKINGS:
Best Value Schools: Ranked #1 Top Graduate Marketing Programs
Great Value Colleges: Westcliff University Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) ranked #6 for Most Affordable DBA Programs with No GMAT Requirement Online 2020
TOTAL COST OF PROGRAM: westcliff.edu/financial-aid/tuition-fees
UPCOMING INFORMATION SESSIONS: April 1st 18 AM Pacific and 6 PM Pacific
PROGRAM CONTACT INFORMATION:
admissions@westcliff.edu
949.825.5566
17877 Von Karman Ave, 4th Floor Irvine, CA 92614