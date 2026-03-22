Business doesn’t stand still, and neither should business education. At Westcliff University’s College of Business, students in bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral programs move beyond memorization to applied learning that mirrors today’s global marketplace. From artificial intelligence integrated across business functions to hands-on consulting projects and case-based instruction, programs are built to develop decision-makers, problem-solvers and innovators.

With a strong emphasis on global competency, students gain the cross-cultural insight and strategic perspective required to lead in interconnected economies. Entrepreneurship is woven throughout the curriculum, empowering graduates to launch ventures, drive innovation within organizations and create impact beyond traditional corporate ladders.

Designed for working professionals, Westcliff offers flexible formats that make it possible to advance careers without pausing them. As part of a dynamic, multi-college ecosystem-where Technology & Engineering, Law, Nursing and Education intersect-business students benefit from interdisciplinary collaboration that reflects how industries truly operate.

The result is a future-focused education grounded in real-world relevance that prepares leaders not just to adapt to change, but to shape what’s next.

Westcliff University – College of Business

NAME OF INSTITUTION: Westcliff University

NAME OF SCHOOL OR PROGRAM: College of Business

SCHOOL OR PROGRAM DEAN: Dr. Jorge Alberto Cardenas, Dean, College of Business

YEAR INSTITUTION WAS FOUNDED: 1993

YEAR SCHOOL OR PROGRAM WAS STARTED: 1993

TOTAL PROGRAM ENROLLMENT: 5,114

DEGREES OFFERED: Certificates, Bachelor’s, Master’s, and Doctoral programs

AREAS OF STUDY:

Business Administration

Strategic Leadership

Information Technology

Data Analytics

Computer Science

Engineering Management

Artificial Intelligence

Nursing

Law

Education

DELIVERY METHOD: Onsite Weekly, Onsite Weekends, or Fully Online

LENGTH OF PROGRAMS:

4 years (undergraduate)

2 years (master’s)

3 years (doctorate)

CAMPUS OPTIONS: Irvine, Santa Monica, San Francisco, Dallas, Miami, Orlando, Corona

PROGRAM ACCREDITATIONS: WSCUC, ACBSP

RANKINGS:

Best Value Schools: Ranked #1 Top Graduate Marketing Programs

Great Value Colleges: Westcliff University Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) ranked #6 for Most Affordable DBA Programs with No GMAT Requirement Online 2020

TOTAL COST OF PROGRAM: westcliff.edu/financial-aid/tuition-fees

UPCOMING INFORMATION SESSIONS: April 1st 18 AM Pacific and 6 PM Pacific

PROGRAM CONTACT INFORMATION:

admissions@westcliff.edu

949.825.5566

17877 Von Karman Ave, 4th Floor Irvine, CA 92614