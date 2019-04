April Gamiz

As the sun sets work continues to set up the huge circus tent. Cirque Bellucci, an Italian international traveling circus since 1909 comes to Whitehall, Pa. and begins setting up in the Lehigh Valley Mall parking lot on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. The circus includes acrobats, trapeze acts, clown shows, belly dancing, fire hoops and The Globe of Death. Cirque Bellucci will have shows April 26 - May 5th. For more info contact https://cirquebellucci.com