PICTURES: Fish Bake in Nazareth

Rick Kintzel / The Morning Call

Eight-month-old Jeffery Rossmer of Pittsburg, reaches out as his mom, Jamie Earlywine smiles during dinner. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Council 4282 of the Knights of Columbus hosted a Lenten Fish Bake Friday, April, 12, 2019 at the Holy Family Club in Nazareth. Dinner included breaded or plain baked fish, Manhattan Clam Chowder, vegetables, stewed tomatoes, red potatoes, Cole slaw, dessert, coffee or tea and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for those who don't want fish. Funds raised from the dinner and Tricky Tray go to benefit several organizations and scholarships for graduating eighth graders who plan on attending a Catholic high school.