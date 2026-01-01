Why L.A. Times?
1.
We reach distinct, affluent and diverse audiences of multiple generations, demographics, preferences and interests
2.
A large portfolio of multiplatform products, services and targeted solutions
3.
144 years. 52 Pulitzers. 1 iconic brand. Zero days missed
4.
We produce 40+ events annually
5.
Bringing truth to power through creative storytelling, original reporting and accountability journalism that impacts lives and pushes change
6.
One of the most cited news publishers by other media organizations and frequently the most discussed on social, all day, every day
7.
Committed to delivering innovative experiences across all platforms
8.
We are the power on your side
We reach more people now than any other time in our history with a massive range across the U.S. and the world
Precisely reach key audiences
Multicultural Readers
Millennials and Gen-Z
Families and Parents
Business Leaders and Decision Makers
Affluent Consumers
Entertainment Enthusiasts
Fashionistas
Foodies
Sports Fans
Solutions And Products
We have a portfolio of platforms, products and services for all of the ways consumers connect. You’ll get strategic and custom capabilities.
See why 30,000+ businesses use L.A. Times to succeed.
CAPABILITIES
Custom Brand Storytelling
Award-Winning Editorial
Digital
Social Media
Video
Events
Email and Newsletters
Data and Targeting
Programmatic and Performance
Influencer Marketing
Connected TV
CORE
MULTICULTURAL
EVENTS
HYPER-LOCAL
ADDITIONAL
Powerful Numbers: 116MM users reached monthly.
47
MILLION MONTHLY UNIQUE VISITORS
194
MILLION MONTHLY PAGE VIEWS
15.5
MILLION SOCIAL FOLLOWERS
175,000
ANNUAL EVENT ATTENDEES
188
MILLION PODCAST DOWNLOADS
3.4
MINUTES: AVERAGE TIME SPENT ON LATIMES.COM
35
MILLION MONTHLY ENEWSPAPER PAGE VIEWS
75
% OF VISITORS ARE FROM MOBILE
3.7
MILLION WEEKLY PRINT + DIGITAL READERS
2.2
MILLION WEEKLY PRINT READERS
1.3
MILLION SUNDAY PRINT READERS
1
MILLION DAILY PRINT READERS
Source: Total monthly reach across all platforms (Internal Data Jan. 2025); PVs & UVs Internal Data Jan. 2025 (includes website, eNewspaper, App & Apple News); Readership (Scarborough LA 2024 R2) & Digital Internal Data 2025.
We’ll be honest. We want your info.
We’ll send you relevant L.A. Times advertising details. Or, you can call us at (213) 237-6176.