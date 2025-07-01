Podcast



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35 words/:15s

70 words/:30s

140 words/:60s

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Mono

10MB or less

HBO’s Barry is back and ready for a killer second act. Starring Emmy-winners Bill Hader and Henry Winkler, Season 2 of Barry follows the charming yet complicated hitman-turned-actor as he grapples with his past and seeks his place in the spotlight. Bolstered by a hilarious acting class of misfits, and some new criminal miscreants, Season 2 is filled with laughter, suspense and quirky charm. Don’t miss Season 2 of Barry, Sundays at 10 PM only on HBO.This episode is brought to you by watchmen on HBO. Nominated for 4 critics’ choice awards, including best drama series, the first season was hailed by critics as “drop-dead fantastic,” “breathtaking, and “like nothing else on television.” Catch up on all episodes now, streaming only on HBO.