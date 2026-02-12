Episode 18: An Arrest, A Report, And Little Closure For Palisades Fire Victims
A NOTE: We taped this episode on Oct. 13, 2025. It’s a developing story. Please check the Los Angeles Times for updates. At the time of this taping, 29-year-old Jonathan Rinderknecht is in federal custody, charged with starting a fire, the Lachman Fire, that investigators say became the Palisades Fire.
Investigators with the Bureau Of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, or ATF, are calling the Palisades Fire a “holdover” fire, which means it was a continuation of the Lachman Fire that started just after midnight on New Year’s Day 2025. That initial fire burned underground, undetected, for almost a week when heavy winds forced it to the surface on January 7th. Hours After Rinderknecht’s arrest, the Los Angeles Fire Department released an internal report on its response to the Palisades Fire.
And while critical of the department’s overall preparedness on January 7th, the report has very little information about how it handled the Lachman Fire — and that has left fire survivors with a lot of questions, and very little closure.
