How Sheng Wang finds ‘Purple’ comedy in a stuck drawer and a toothbrush choice

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For comedian Sheng Wang purple is more than a color, it’s a way of being. From his style (today he’s sporting a colorful purple-shaded tie die t-shirt) to the way he floats through the world writing jokes based on the small, fleeting moments of life, Weng’s aura is maintaining a sense of tranquility and creating impact with his art by not trying so damn hard. It’s no shock that his second Netflix special “Purple” is the most revealing of who he is at a time when folks are finally paying attention. Coming off the success of his 2022 Netflix debut “Sweet and Juicy,” Wang, a 23-year comedy veteran, became a marquee name touring theaters across the country. Within a few years, the career of this slow-paced Houston native has moved fast. But even though he’s become a stand-up star and a Westide LA resident, success definitely hasn’t changed him. Just ask Ali Wong, long time friend and director of both his specials.