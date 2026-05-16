Blair Underwood Talks ‘A Soldier’s Wife’ at Festival of Books

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Recorded on Sunday, April 19, this in-depth conversation features acclaimed actor Blair Underwood and the LA Times’ Greg Braxton discussing Underwood’s powerful new memoir, A Soldier’s Wife. Co-authored with Yolanda Galt, the book serves as both a loving tribute and a remarkably transparent exploration of his late mother, Marilyn A. Underwood. Throughout the interview, Underwood paints a vivid portrait of a beautiful, effervescent military wife who navigated the heavy pressures of the “politics of respectability” during the 1960s and beyond.



While the memoir celebrates her elegance and joyful spirit, Underwood candidly reveals the hidden costs of her stoicism. He shares heartbreaking details about her later-in-life battles with multiple sclerosis and severe, long-term depression. By sharing her painful final chapters—with her explicit permission—Underwood hopes to break the stigma surrounding mental health and emphasize the vital importance of community, professional help, and medication.