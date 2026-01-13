Rokid AI Glasses Hands-On

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



We went hands-on with the Rokid AI smart glasses at CES 2026, one of the most talked-about wearable tech reveals at the show. Rokid’s new glasses focus on lightweight, everyday wearable AI with a screen-less, voice-first design that supports tools like ChatGPT, real-time translation, navigation, and photo/video capture — all without tethering you to a phone or bulky headset.



In this video we dive into the feel, comfort, AI features, camera capabilities, and real-world use cases of these ultra-light smart glasses, including prescription lens support, 12 MP camera capture, and long battery life. Whether you’re into AI wearables, hands-free smart tech, or what’s next in mobile computing, this hands-on gives you a clear look at how Rokid is redefining smart glasses for everyday life.