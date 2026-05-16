The Working Homeless: Dissecting the Housing Crisis in America

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During an insightful panel at the LA Times Festival of Books recorded on April 18, 2026, authors Jeff, Jamie, and Misa gathered to discuss the systemic realities of homelessness and affordable housing in America. Moderated by Miriam, the conversation delved into the human cost of housing instability and the policy failures driving the modern crisis.



Jeff shared insights from his book, which reconstructs a family’s harrowing five-year journey through the Los Angeles shelter system after a mother prioritized her children’s education over stable housing. He explained his ethical choice to write reconstructive rather than immersive non-fiction to protect the family’s dignity during their most vulnerable moments. Jamie discussed his hybrid memoir, Bittersweet Lane, which reflects on his own upbringing in affordable housing. He proposed a “three-legged stool” for policy reform: allowing abundant construction, dedicating proper funding, and enforcing strong resident protections against eviction.



Misa, an academic and ethnographer, brought perspective from San Francisco’s anti-eviction movement. She documented how grassroots activism directly challenges tech-driven gentrification and shifts legislative policy, such as securing right-to-counsel laws. The panelists collectively critiqued the cultural “myth of scarcity” and the historic triage of dividing individuals into worthy and unworthy categories. Ultimately, they argued that housing must be funded universally as essential human infrastructure, rather than a system constrained by artificial funding limitations.

