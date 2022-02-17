Partner

Jackson & Wilson Trial Lawyers

Jon Mitchell “Mitch” Jackson is a senior partner and founding attorney of Jackson & Wilson. He has represented clients in the Orange County area for over 30 years, and is committed to providing the trustworthy and skilled legal representation people need during the most difficult times of their lives - after a serious accident or the loss of a loved one. He has met with considerable success in this endeavor, recovering millions on behalf of the injured, including numerous multi-million dollar settlements and verdicts. Over the past 26+ years, Jackson has obtained numerous multi-million dollar verdicts and settlements for his clients. He is also a multiple-time member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and has served as a judge pro tem; an arbitrator with the Orange County Superior Court; and an attorney fee mediator with the Orange County Bar Association.

