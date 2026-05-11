Lisa Rinna’s Renaissance: Why Leaving the Bravo Machine Was Her Best Move

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At the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on April 18, 2026, Lisa Rinna sat down with Ivonne Villarreal to discuss her latest literary venture and the “Renaissance” of her career. Rinna, famously known for her long-standing run on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, revealed that she initially hesitated to write another book. However, after connecting with ghostwriter Dibs Bear over Zoom, she found the process to be a cathartic necessity. Much of the book centers on processing the profound grief and unexpected rage following the death of her mother, Lois, a journey Rinna had to navigate under the unforgiving lens of public scrutiny and reality television cameras.



Rinna spoke candidly about the distinction between “Lisa Rinna,” the reality character, and her true self. Reflecting on her time at Bravo, she compared the network’s restrictive environment to the old Hollywood studio system, noting that while she “sold her soul” for the experience, she is now focused on reclaiming her identity. This shift was evident in her participation in The Traitors, which she described as a refreshing departure because it was a strategic game rather than a battle of interpersonal toxicity. Rinna admitted that while she embraces her “hustler” reputation, it would take a staggering $10 million for her to consider a return to the Housewives franchise.



Beyond reality TV, Rinna is leaning into her lifelong passion for fashion and acting. From walking runways in Paris to landing a role in the Netflix series Running Point alongside Kate Hudson, she is embracing a version of herself that is “in on the joke.” She spoke openly about her financial transparency, citing her famous Depends commercial as a vital move that supported her family during lean times. With 34 years of marriage to Harry Hamlin and a burgeoning presence in the high-fashion world, Rinna is proving that her next chapter is just beginning.

