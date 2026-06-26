Ryan McLaughlin Explains Why Culture Is The Missing Piece Of Your AI Strategy

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A 15-year Cannes veteran, Ryan explains why we’ve hit “peak collaboration” and why brand world-building is the next frontier, how to tell a real trend from short-lived hype, and why the surge of creators could transform Cannes from a B2B gathering into something far more B2C. He shares where AI is actually delivering business value (hint: mostly on the back end), why CEOs are running “agent + human” roles side by side, and why culture—not just technology—is the piece most companies are neglecting.



A key takeaway: the brands that win will pair AI with culture—building authentic “worlds” their consumers want to belong to, investing in community over raw influencer reach, and creating belonging within their own teams. And if you’re not testing and connecting at Cannes, you’re missing the point.