COVID Vaccine Mandate Betrayal | Straight to the Point

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BREAKING: Former CDC Director Robert Redfield Slams Biden-Era Military COVID Vaccine Mandates as Having “No Scientific Justification”



This week on Straight to the Point, I sat down with former CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield and Brianne Dressen — a vaccine injury advocate who was a clinical trial volunteer that developed lifelong neuropathy within one hour of taking the COVID-19 vaccine. Redfield exclusively reveals that he believes the Biden-era military mandates had “no scientific justification” while noting the government’s reluctance to acknowledge harms, especially among young service members with strong immune systems. Dressen discusses the disproportionate toll the vaccine took on young service members, including @StancikKaroline who we previously interviewed. This wide ranging interview digs deep on the vaccine fallout for our nation’s service members.